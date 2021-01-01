New Year’s celebrations around the world

Fireworks light the night sky over the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.
Photo: EPA
The sky over the Acropolis hill during the New Year celebrations in Athens Greece.
Photo: EPA
Musicians watch as fireworks explode over Berlin's landmark Brandenburg Gate in Germany.
Photo: AP
A light show of light and laser beams from the Alphatoren above the centre of Enschede, in the Netherlands.
Photo: EPA
An inverted view of a reflection in the Seine river of the twinkling Eiffel Tower at midnight during New Year eve, in Paris, France.
Photo: EPA
Fireworks explode in the sky next to Rome's Colosseum during New Year's celebrations, in Rome, Italy.
Photo: AP
Fireworks and drones illuminate the night sky over the The O2 in London as they form a light display as London's normal New Year's Eve fireworks display was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Photo: PA
The midnight fireworks light up Sydney Harbour and the Sydney Opera House during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney.
Photo: EPA
People gather in a street to celebrate the New Year in Wuhan, China.
Photo: EPA
Police direct visitors around Shibuya crossing, a popular location for New Year's Eve gathering, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Tokyo. Tokyo's downtown Shibuya district has cancelled its annual countdown event.
Photo: AP
The midnight fireworks light up Tahya Masr Bridge during New Year's Eve celebrations in Cairo, Egypt.
Photo: EPA
Fireworks explode over Hagley Park in Christchurch, New Zealand.