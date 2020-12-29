News World Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail on trafficking charges

Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail on trafficking charges

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell with former partner Jeffrey Epstein. Photo: Supplied
A US judge has denied bail to Ghislaine Maxwell, citing the risk the British socialite could try to flee from charges she assisted in the late financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking of girls.

US District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan said on Monday federal prosecutors persuaded her Maxwell “poses a flight risk,” and that “no conditions of release can reasonably assure the defendant’s appearance at future proceedings.”

Lawyers for Maxwell did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nathan had previously denied Maxwell bail in July.

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to helping Epstein recruit and groom girls as young as 14 years old for sex in the mid-1990s, and not guilty to perjury for denying her involvement under oath.

She has been jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn following her July 2 arrest at her New Hampshire home, where prosecutors said she was hiding out. Her trial is scheduled for July 2021.

Maxwell had proposed a $US28.5 million ($A37.7 million) bail package, including home confinement with electronic monitoring and 24-hour guard to ensure she remained safe and would not escape.

-AAP

