Eight rockets have targeted the US embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, Iraq’s military and Iraqi officials say, sparking fears of renewed unrest as January’s anniversary of the US slaying of an Iranian general draws near.

An Iraqi military statement said an “an outlawed group” launched eight rockets targeting the Green Zone on Sunday, injuring one Iraqi security person manning a checkpoint and damaging a residential complex and some cars.

The residential complex is usually empty.

The US embassy’s C-RAM defence system, which is used to destroy missiles in mid-air, was activated to deflect the attack, the embassy said in a statement.

“The US embassy confirms rockets targeting the international zone (Green Zone) resulted in the engagement of embassy defensive systems,” the statement said.

It said there was some minor damage to the embassy compound.

“We call on all Iraqi political and governmental leaders to take steps to prevent such attacks and hold accountable those responsible,” the statement said.

The C-RAM system was installed by the US over the northern summer as armed groups stepped up rocket attacks targeting the embassy and its premises.

The US withdrew some staff from the embassy earlier in December, temporarily reducing personnel ahead of the first anniversary of the US airstrike that killed Iran’s top general, Qassim Soleimani, outside Baghdad’s airport on January 3.

American officials said the reduction stemmed from concerns about a possible retaliatory strike.

General Soleimani’s killing sparked outrage and led Iraq’s parliament to pass a non-binding resolution days later calling for the expulsion of all foreign troops from Iraq.

The frequency of rocket attacks in Iraq has frustrated the Trump administration. Iran-backed militia groups have been blamed for orchestrating the attacks.

In September, Washington warned Iraq that it will close its embassy in Baghdad if the government fails to take decisive action to end rocket and other attacks by Iranian-backed militias on American and allied interests in the country.

The partial withdrawal from the embassy came amid a drawdown of American troops from Iraq and Afghanistan announced by the outgoing Trump administration in November.