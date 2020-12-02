‘Brutal act’: At least four dead as car hits German pedestrians

A baby is among at least four people who have been killed after a man drove his car at high speed into pedestrians in the western German city of Trier.

A further 15 people suffered serious injuries when the 51-year-old, identified as Bernd W from the Trier-Saarburg area, drove his silver SUV about one kilometre through a pedestrian area before being rammed by police.

Witnesses said people screamed in panic and some were thrown into the air by the car as it crashed through the shopping zone.

Mayor Wolfram Leibe who rushed to the scene was on the verge of tears as he explained what he saw.

“I just walked downtown and it was awful. It was a sight of horror. There’s a trainer lying there… the little girl it belonged to is dead,” he told the SWR broadcaster on Wednesday morning (Australia time).

Police said several people had been killed, having earlier put the death toll at two.

“We have arrested one person, one vehicle has been secured. Two people have died, according to preliminary indications. Please continue to avoid the downtown area,” police said on Twitter.

Mr Leibe and the local newspaper, the Trierischer Volksfreund, later confirmed four people had died. Among them was a nine-month-old baby, Mr Leibe said.

Local police spokesman Karl-Peter Jochem said the suspect’s actions were deliberate and he appears to have hit people “at random”.

Prosecutor Peter Fritzen later told a news conference the suspect had drunk a significant amount of alcohol and authorities were not working on the assumption that there was any Islamist militant motive to the incident.

Mr Leibe said: “It looks as if we are talking about a suspect with mental issues but we should not pass premature judgement.”

He told broadcaster N-TV that people who saw the incident were “totally traumatised” and the street “looks a bit like after a war”.

Rhineland-Palatinate Governor Malu Dreyer, who comes from Trier, condemned the incident as a “brutal act”.

“It was a really, really terrible day for my hometown,” Mr Dreyer told reporters.

Police believe the suspect acted alone and was not armed but have cordoned off much of the city centre and asked for people to keep their children at school.

Steffen Seibert, a spokesman for Chancellor Angela Merkel, called the incident “shocking”.

“Our thoughts are with the relatives of the victims, with the numerous injured and with everyone who is currently on duty to care for the victims,” he wrote on Twitter.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and being questioned, police said.

Trierischer Volksfreund quoted an eyewitness as saying a dark grey Range Rover was driving at high speed and people had been thrown through the air.

It said the city centre had been cordoned off and helicopters were circling overhead.

The fire brigade, rescue services and police were at the scene.

The incident shocked residents of Germany’s oldest town, founded by the Romans more than 2000 years ago.

Officers were scouring the area in search of evidence, backed by police dressed in flak jackets and carrying sub-machine guns.



On the streets, Christmas lights twinkled incongruously.

-with AAP