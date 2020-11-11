NewsWorldLest we forget: Australia commemorated Remembrance Day differently in 2020
A bugler is seen on the mostly empty streets outside the Parliament of Victoria in Melbourne.
Photo: AAP
The Australian War Memorial shared this photograph on Twitter, with the caption:
They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old;
Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.
At the going down of the sun and in the morning
We will remember them. Lest we forget.
Photo: Twitter/@AWMemorial/Bob McKendry
The War Memorial also shared this image of veteran Les Cook at the LPC commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII.
Photo: Twitter/@AWMemorial
Prime Minister Scott Morrison shared this image of the Sydney Opera House lit with red poppies, with the caption: At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, we will remember them.
Photo: Twitter/@ScottMorrisonMP
City of Melbourne shared this image of the Shrine of Remembrance, with the caption: Lest we forget.
Photo: Twitter/@cityofmelbourne
A guest waits for the start of the 2020 Remembrance Day ceremony at the Australian War Memorial, Canberra.
Photo: AAP
Prime Minister Scott Morrison lays a wreath during the 2020 Remembrance Day ceremony at the Australian War Memorial, Canberra.
Photo: AAP
Guests arrive at the invitation only official Remembrance Day service in Martin Place, Sydney.
Photo: AAP
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian attended the invite-only official Remembrance Day service in Martin Place, Sydney.
Photo: Getty
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese are pictured together at the Canberra memorial service.
Photo: AAP
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese (right) speaks to ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr at the Canberra service.
Photo: AAP
A gloved hand is seen holding poppies at the invite-only official Remembrance Day service in Martin Place on November 11, 2020.
Photo: Getty
A didgeridoo player plays during the 2020 Remembrance Day ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.
Photo: AAP
Hand sanitiser is provided to maintain COVID-safety as poppies are handed out at the Martin Place memorial service.
Photo: Getty
Members of the general public wear masks and maintain social distancing, while looking on from behind a barricade at Martin Place.
Photo: Getty
A member of the Australian Army is seen holding an electronic donation device at the invite-only official Remembrance Day service in Martin Place.
Photo: Getty
A girl is handed a poppy at the invitation only memorial service in Martin Place.