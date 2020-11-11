News World Lest we forget: Australia commemorated Remembrance Day differently in 2020
A bugler is seen on the mostly empty streets outside the Parliament of Victoria in Melbourne.

Photo: AAP

The Australian War Memorial shared this photograph on Twitter, with the caption: They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old; Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning We will remember them. Lest we forget.

Photo: Twitter/@AWMemorial/Bob McKendry

The War Memorial also shared this image of veteran Les Cook at the LPC commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII.

Photo: Twitter/@AWMemorial

Prime Minister Scott Morrison shared this image of the Sydney Opera House lit with red poppies, with the caption: At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, we will remember them.

Photo: Twitter/@ScottMorrisonMP

City of Melbourne shared this image of the Shrine of Remembrance, with the caption: Lest we forget.

Photo: Twitter/@cityofmelbourne

A guest waits for the start of the 2020 Remembrance Day ceremony at the Australian War Memorial, Canberra.

Photo: AAP

Prime Minister Scott Morrison lays a wreath during the 2020 Remembrance Day ceremony at the Australian War Memorial, Canberra.

Photo: AAP

Guests arrive at the invitation only official Remembrance Day service in Martin Place, Sydney.

Photo: AAP

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian attended the invite-only official Remembrance Day service in Martin Place, Sydney.

Photo: Getty

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese are pictured together at the Canberra memorial service.

Photo: AAP

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese (right) speaks to ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr at the Canberra service.

Photo: AAP

A gloved hand is seen holding poppies at the invite-only official Remembrance Day service in Martin Place on November 11, 2020.

Photo: Getty

A didgeridoo player plays during the 2020 Remembrance Day ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.

Photo: AAP

Hand sanitiser is provided to maintain COVID-safety as poppies are handed out at the Martin Place memorial service.

Photo: Getty

Members of the general public wear masks and maintain social distancing, while looking on from behind a barricade at Martin Place.

Photo: Getty

A member of the Australian Army is seen holding an electronic donation device at the invite-only official Remembrance Day service in Martin Place.

Photo: Getty

A girl is handed a poppy at the invitation only memorial service in Martin Place.

Photo: Getty