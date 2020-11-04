The United Kingdom has reported 397 new deaths from COVID-19, the highest daily figure since May 27, as the government prepares to introduce a national lockdown in England to stop a wave of infections threatening the health service.

The UK, which has the biggest official death toll in Europe from COVID-19, is grappling with more than 20,000 new coronavirus cases a day. Scientists have warned a worst-case scenario of 80,000 dead could be exceeded this winter.

Tuesday’s figure raised the total number of people who have died in the United Kingdom within 28 days of testing positive for the new coronavirus since the start of the pandemic to 47,250.

After rejecting calls last month for a new national lockdown, Prime Minister Boris Johnson U-turned on Saturday, announcing new restrictions across England would begin on Thursday and last until December 2.

Government data showed 20,018 new confirmed cases were reported on Tuesday, up from 18,950 a day earlier.

Europe

Denmark’s parliament suspended voting and other meetings after several MPs tested positive and six ministers self-isolated while awaiting test results.

Italy reported 353 deaths, the highest daily figure since May 6, the health ministry said.

Hungary will close bars and entertainment venues and impose a night-time curfew as of midnight on Tuesday to curb a fast spread of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

Riot police pepper-sprayed students after they blockaded a Paris high school in a protest against inadequate COVID-19 protection measures.

Belgium’s second wave has forced it to move some severely ill patients, many on ventilators, to neighbouring Germany.

Sweden, Greece and Georgia announced further restrictions and Norway is set to unveil them later this week.

Americas

Canada’s prime minister warned that people needed to act now to tamp down the spread of a second wave before it gets out of hand.

Asia-Pacific

Indonesia’s assumed entry into its first economic recession since the 1998 Asian financial crisis will probably be confirmed by third quarter GDP data being released later this week, a Reuters poll suggests.

Middle East and Africa

Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has tested positive but his condition is gradually improving as he receives treatment in a German hospital, the presidency said.

Bahrain has granted emergency approval for the use of a Chinese vaccine candidate currently in phase III trials on frontline workers, state news agency BNA said.

Turkey will close all businesses including restaurants, pools, hairdressers, wedding venues, cinemas and concert halls at 10pm daily.

Medical developments

Brazil’s health regulator has authorised the resumption of a clinical trial of Johnson & Johnson’s experimental vaccine.

Mexico received the first doses of a vaccine candidate from Chinese pharmaceutical company CanSino Biologics for a late stage-trial, its foreign minister said.

Germany’s health minister defended his decision to purchase additional supplies of Gilead’s remdesivir, saying it was useful especially early in the course of the disease.