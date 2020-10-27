Belgium is running out of intensive care beds as the number of critically ill people doubles every eight days amid a coronavirus “tsunami”.

Hospitals are under such pressure that in one city doctors who have tested positive to COVID-19 are being told to keep working.

The United States has the highest number of infections (and deaths) followed by India, Brazil, Russia and France.

The picture is unrelentingly grim across Europe, with the continent this week passing 250,000 COVID-19 fatalities.

A string of countries reported record increases led by France, which posted more than 50,000 daily cases for the first time on Sunday (local time).

Based on population, Belgium – a country of 11 million people – has Europe’s second highest infection rate per capita after the Czech Republic, with 1288 new COVID-19 infections per 100,000 residents over the past week.

With 10,810 total deaths, it has one of the highest per capita coronavirus death rates in the world.

The numbers represent an almost 10-fold increase from the high of the northern spring wave of the pandemic.

Officials said on Tuesday morning (Australian time) the country could run out of beds in intensive care units within two weeks if the number of people in hospitals continues to increase at its current rate.

In Liège, a French-speaking city southeast of the capital Brussels, doctors from 10 hospitals been told to keep coming to work if they have the virus but don’t have obvious symptoms.

About a quarter of medical staff there are off sick with Covid-19, the BBC reports. Roughly a third of the residents who’ve been tested in the city have been confirmed to have been infected also.

The head of the Belgian Association of Medical Unions told the BBC hospitals had no choice if they were to prevent the medical system collapsing within days.

Dr Philippe Devos acknowledged that there was an obvious risk of transferring the virus to patients.

Meanwhile, Health Ministry spokesman Yves Van Laethem told a news conference Belgium’s maximum capacity of 2000 ICU beds might be reached in two weeks if the increases continue.

“Within four days, by the end of the week, we should pass the milestone of 1000 patients in intensive care,” Mr Van Laethem said.

“If the curve doesn’t change with our behaviour, we should reach 2000 patients in intensive care in two weeks, our maximum capacity.”

The Belgian government ordered all bars, cafes and restaurants to close and imposed a nightly curfew starting on Monday, while working from home was made obligatory where possible.

While Australia’s weather warms up, Europeans are preparing to enter winter. And with the cold has come the fresh threat of another wave of coronavirus infections.

It’s led many countries to tighten their restrictions, with leaders imposing rules similar to those which have been effective in curbing Victoria’s numbers.

Italy, the country worst hit in the early stages of the crisis in March, imposed new curbs on Monday, ordering restaurants and bars to close from 6pm. Local curfews have been imposed in several regions.

In France, a curfew has applied in two-thirds of the country since Saturday.

Leaders of Victoria, which had Australia’s toughest lockdown laws, had been facing intense pressure over their COVID-19 policies.

But some experts have pointed to the surge in Europe as an example of why the Victorian government made the right decision to lockdown.

-with AAP