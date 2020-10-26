It’s the last thing Donald Trump needs just days out from the looming US Election – another coronavirus outbreak linked to the White House.

But it’s not the only campaign-damaging controversy he’s had to deal with over the weekend.

Before we get to those, though, lets address the elephant in the room. Is Melania Trump still sick with COVID-19?

That’s certainly the theory being floated on social media as the Twitter hashtag #FakeMelania began surfacing online.

It all stemmed from a photograph of Melania and the president boarding a helicopter ahead of the Trump-Biden debate in Nashville.

Social media users have since embarked on a deep-dive of previous photos of Melania to support their theory that a body double was being used on the campaign trail. Their evidence? The wrinkles around FLOTUS’ mouth and the shape of her nose.

Adding fuel to the speculation was the fact the First Lady did not cast a vote while her husband was at the ballot box telling reporters “I voted for a guy named Trump”.

It wasn’t the only scandal involving the First Lady at the weekend. The big question remained: Why is she inviting families to a Halloween party at the White House?

The timing couldn’t be worse; The scariest thing happening in the lead up to Halloween is a spike in coronavirus cases.

On Sunday, the United States broke another grim COVID-19 record after it was confirmed the nation had reached more than 83,000 infections in a single day.

The previous record was 77,362 cases reported on July 16 – an ominous sign the country’s second wave is becoming increasingly aggressive.

It has since emerged that Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, was among those who had recently contracted the coronavirus.

Then on Monday morning (Australian time), it was confirmed a further three aides to Mr Pence tested positive for COVID-19.

He and his wife Karen both tested negative on Saturday, however, the pair has been told to monitor symptoms closely given their frequent contact with Mr Short.

The nation’s upward trend of skyrocketing coronavirus cases is fuelling anger at the Trump administration, with fingers pointing not only at the President, but also at his daughter Ivanka and his wife.

An anti-Trump group has even gone so far as installing billboards critical of Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner – who are both top White House aides – in New York’s Times Square.

On the billboards, Mr Kushner is pictured saying: “New Yorkers are going to suffer – and that’s their problem”, while Ivanka is pictured smiling next to the words: “33,366+ New Yorkers, 221,247+ Americans”.

Mr Kushner’s quote was derived from a recent Vanity Fair article in which he criticised New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s response to the pandemic.

More than 33,000 New Yorkers have died from the coronavirus so far.

Ivanka and Mr Kushner have since threatened to sue billboard organisers The Lincoln Project, a group of Republican strategists who oppose the re-election of Mr Trump.

Ivanka and Mr Kushner’s lawyer told the group a lawsuit will “doubtless be enormous compensatory and punitive damages”.

But The Lincoln Project is not backing down, and it appears the billboards will be here to stay.

“Please peddle your scare tactics elsewhere,” states their legal response.

“The Lincoln Project will not be intimidated by such empty bluster.”

Meanwhile, attention has been turned on the First Lady after she announced a White House Halloween party would go ahead despite concerns.

Melania revealed the plans on Twitter, announcing the Trump administration’s fourth annual Halloween celebration would be held on Sunday afternoon (US time).

As part of the festivities, the White House gates will be flung open to frontline workers, military families and schoolchildren with their parents from 3.30pm to 7.30pm.

Critics were quick to slam the decision, pointing to the infamous “super spreader” White House Rose Garden event to introduce Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

The event was attended by more than 250 guests packed closely together, resulting in dozens of coronavirus infections – including Melania.

In an effort to quell safety fears, Melania said in a statement that “extra precautions” had been put in place to “help ensure the health and safety of all guests wishing to participate in this year’s spooky celebration”.

Measures include mandatory face masks, limiting event capacity and extending event hours, as well as enforcing social distancing rules and a no-touch approach.