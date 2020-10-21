Jeffrey Epstein reportedly spent his last days alive bragging to his fellow prisoners about his friendships with Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, a new tell-all alleges.

In jail awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges, Epstein reportedly regaled his cellmates of the time he hosted US President Trump on his private plane.

Epstein, Mr Trump and a French woman – Epstein’s companion – were aboard one of Epstein’s private planes.

Mr Trump requested they land in Atlantic City, a request Epstein refused citing it was full of “white trash”.

In The Spider, by Barry Levine, Epstein is quoted as saying: “The girl I was with because she was French asked me, ‘What does white trash mean?’

“Donald Trump told her, ‘That would be me without the money’.”

Epstein and Mr Trump were friends, often pictured together at high-tier social events.

They fell out just months before Epstein’s arrest in 2008 on solicitation charges – apparently Mr Trump kicked him out of his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida after Epstein hit on the teen daughter of another member.

What’s inside the web?

Released on October 20 (US time) The Spider – or, The Spider: Inside the Criminal Web of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, to give it its full name – comes from former executive editor of National Enquirer Barry Levine.

According to those interviewed by Levine, Epstein was relatively loyal about his friendships and inside knowledge of the upper echelon characters of the country.

But in the days before he took his own life – August 22, 2019 – he was reportedly more loose-lipped.

He told tales of former US president Bill Clinton‘s days as a “lothario”, but said he “can’t do anything like that now because he’s had a couple of heart surgeries”.

Mr Clinton has admitted to knowing Epstein – a painting of him in a blue dress was even reportedly found in Epstein’s Manhattan apartment – but has denied knowledge of the disgraced financier’s sordid sex crimes.

What happens in prison …

The two inside voices quoted in Levine’s book were Epstein’s prison companions William ‘Dollar Bill’ Mersey and Michael ‘Miles’ Tisdale.

Apparently Epstein opened up to Tisdale, telling him it was “p-ssey” that kept him motivated.

He also admitted to Tisdale to having sex with underage girls, but tried to downplay the severity of it by saying they were “15, 16, 17 and 18 years old – not eight or nine years old”.

According to Tisdale, Epstein was bullied by other inmates, who’d try to extort him and sell him commissary items at jacked up prices.

A death cover-up?

Levine’s book also adds more controversy about Epstein’s apparent suicide.

The author got his hands on Freedom of Information releases, which some say suggests Metropolitan Correctional Centre tried to fob off Epstein’s death in order to avoid a media circus.

The papers show the first 911 call was made four minute after Epstein was found in his cell, apparently dead by suicide. This call requested emergency medical attention. The NYPD leapt into action, reporting an “aided case” – someone needs medical help.

Transcripts will show the call was actually recorded as a “poss arrest” – meaning the prison was requesting an ambulance for a possible criminal.

A criminal defence attorney told Levine this could have been the jail’s way of making sure no media turned up to sniff out the story.

Ghislaine’s records go live

The Spider release comes barely 48 hours after Epstein’s right-hand Ghislaine Maxwell had her bid to keep some seriously sensitive files sealed thrown out of court.

A 418-page deposition made by Ms Maxwell about – in part – her relationship with Epstein was part of a now-settled civil defamation case by lead Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Documents from that case have slowly been unsealed to go on the public record, but Ms Maxwell has been battling to keep her disposition out of the public eye, claiming it will prejudice her upcoming trial on sex trafficking charges, related to those Epstein was awaiting trial on.

It’s believed graphic details of Ms Maxwell and Epstein’s sex lives will be revealed in the testimony, as well as “leading” questions about Ms Maxwell’s knowledge of the so-called pedophile ring, choreographed by Epstein.