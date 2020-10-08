Texas teenager struts into record books with the world’s longest legs

Maci Currin will not be a footnote in the history books.

The 17-year-old Texas teen has strutted into the Guinness World Records book after her legs were confirmed as the world’s longest.

In fact, they stretch nearly a metre and a half.

The teenager from Cedar Park stands at 208 centimetres (6’10’) and her legs make up 60 per cent of her total height.

Her left leg measures 135 centimetres, while her right leg measures 134cm.

“I was never bullied for my legs … I was bullied because I was taller than everyone,” Maci told Guinness World Records.

“Around sophomore year I just stopped caring what people thought of me and once I just stopped caring I wasn’t affected by anything,” she continued.

While the length of her legs comes with some disadvantages, she says they particularly help when it comes to playing on the volleyball team.

She first realised her gift when someone asked her if she wanted a custom pair of leggings after she was unable to find any in her size.