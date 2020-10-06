Donald Trump has told Americans not to fear the coronavirus as his medical team confirms the US President is heading home to the White House.

On Tuesday morning (Australian time), Mr Trump said he was “feeling really good” and would leave the Walter Reed hospital in just a few hours.

“Don’t be afraid of COVID. Don’t let it dominate your life,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

His announcement came shortly after it was revealed that White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and two of her deputies tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Ms McEnany said the White House medical unit did not list reporters, producers, or other members of the press as close contacts.

But sources told CNN that two of her deputies, Chad Gilmartin and Karoline Leavitt, had also contracted the coronavirus.

And there are concerns others will fall ill, after it was noted Ms McEnany had removed her mask to speak to journalists at recent briefings.

The press officer said she “definitively had no knowledge” about claims that Mr Trump’s adviser Hope Hicks was diagnosed with the virus before holding a press briefing on Friday. Just hours later, the President announced he and wife Melania had the coronavirus.

Ms McEnany is one of 11 of Mr Trump’s staffers or close contacts to test positive to COVID-19 so far.

With a leader who has treated face masks as optional and consistently downplayed the seriousness of the coronavirus – which has killed more than 200,000 Americans – it’s little wonder those in the White House inner circle are falling ill.

Despite the growing cluster, the White House medical team has remained “upbeat” to, they said, reflect Mr Trump’s own attitude.

In the latest briefing early on Tuesday, personal physician Dr Sean Conley said the President had “met or exceeded all standard hospital discharge criteria”.

Mr Trump’s last fever was more than 72 hours ago and his oxygen levels were “all normal”, Dr Conley said.

“Though he may not entirely be out of the woods yet, the team and I agree that all our evaluations and, most importantly, his clinical status, support the President’s safe return home, where he will be surrounded by world-class medical care 24/7,” he said.

Dr Conley declined to answer a question about when Mr Trump had his last negative COVID test, saying he remained “cautiously optimistic and on guard”.

Mr Trump’s medical team said he would receive his fourth dose of Remdesivir when he returned to the White House later on Tuesday.