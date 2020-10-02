Artist dumps 29 tonnes of carrots outside university to send a message

An artist has dumped nearly 30 tonnes of carrots outside a UK university campus as part of an art installation.

Spanish-Welsh man Rafael Perez Evans says his Grounding piece was “installed” after a large orange truck dumped the vegetables outside Goldsmiths College – part of the University of London on Tuesday.

Perez Evans said the carrots were unwanted and not deemed good enough for supermarket shelves and will be used to feed animals.

Many students and passers-by have climbed up the pile of carrots to take photos. Some even pocketed a cheeky few to take home to eat.

Eden Groualle, a 20-year-old student, told the PA news agency after seeing the work: “I thought it was very bizarre, but knew this is very Goldsmiths and all that was left was to understand what it meant.”