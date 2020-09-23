Poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny out of hospital

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been discharged from the hospital in Berlin where he has been treated after falling ill on a domestic flight in Siberia last month.

“The patient’s condition had improved sufficiently for him to be discharged from acute inpatient care,” the Charite hospital said in a statement on Wednesday.

Navalny was airlifted from Russia to Berlin while still in a coma and the German government says tests in Germany, France and Sweden have determined he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.

The West has demanded an explanation from Russia.

Moscow has said it is yet to see evidence of a crime and has declined to open an investigation so far, instead opening a pre-investigation probe. The Kremlin has denied any involvement.

“Based on the patient’s progress and current condition, the treating physicians believe that complete recovery is possible. However, it remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects of his severe poisoning,” the hospital said.

Navalny received treatment at the Charite hospital for a total of 32 days, of which 24 days were spent in intensive care, it added.

“The decision to make details of Mr. Navalny’s condition public was made in consultation with the patient and his wife,” the hospital said.

In a post on his Instagram feed on Saturday, Navalny said he had difficulties using his phone, pouring water or climbing stairs because his hands failed him and his legs trembled.

On Monday, Navalny told Russia to hand over the clothes he was wearing when he fell into the coma last month and accused Moscow of withholding an important piece of evidence in his case.

The outspoken opponent of President Vladimir Putin said his clothes were taken away from him before he was flown to Germany for treatment from Siberia.