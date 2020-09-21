An Australian who works for an NGO that detects old war explosives has been killed in a bomb blast in the Solomon Islands.

The Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) has named Trent Lee as the Australian man fatally wounded in a residential area of West Honiara on Sunday night.

He along with his colleague, British citizen Stephen Atkinson, were taken to hospital but later succumbed to their injuries.

“We are devastated by what has happened, and for the loss of two good colleagues,” said NPA’s Secretary-General Henriette Killi Westhrin.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to their families, relatives and staff.”

The men had been tasked with surveying the contamination of Unexploded Ordnances (UXOs) on the Solomon Islands, a former World War II battleground.

It’s not yet known why the explosives were taken to an apartment being used as a project office, the ABC reports.

The NPA has paused all its activities in the area and joined forces with the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force to investigate what happened.

Working with the NPA in conducting a non-technical survey on the contamination of UXOs, is the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

Inspector Clifford Tunuki confirmed none of its officers were present at the time of the blast.

Before their forensics team and other investigators are able to access the scene, explosives ordinance disposal officers must render it safe, Mr Tunuki said, urging residents to steer clear of the area.

“The survey team goes out to confirm the location of the UXOs following reports from the communities and the information is relayed to us. We determine what to do with the UXOs after the survey has located them,” he explained.

“On behalf of the RSIPF I wish to convey my sincere condolences to family and relatives of those two foreign nationals who died in this tragic incident,” he added.