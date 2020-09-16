News World European Commission to push for bigger emission cuts

European Commission to push for bigger emission cuts

Greenhouse gas emissions are continuing to rise. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced plans to significantly toughen the EU’s emissions-cutting target to at least 55 per cent by 2030.

“I recognise that this increase from 40 to 55 is too much for some, and not enough for others,” von der Leyen said in her major annual policy speech to EU MPs in Brussels on Wednesday.

“But our impact assessment clearly shows that our economy and industry can manage this.”

The European Parliament and EU leaders still have to agree to the 2030 plan.

Discussions are highly charged, with some countries claiming they cannot manage bigger cuts because of their economic reliance on high-polluting sectors such as the coal industry.

Environmentalists, in contrast, claim that 55 per cent is not enough to achieve the European Union’s longer-term goal of climate neutrality by 2050.

-AAP 

Follow Us

Trending Now

rosa rossi police property scam
Victorian police officer jailed for ‘brazen’ property-stealing scam
class action victoria lockdown
Legal actions challenge Victorian virus lockdowns
lisa curry jaimi kenny
‘This is not us’: Grieving Lisa Curry’s message after daughter’s death
Virus vaccine could be weeks away, says Donald Trump
cricket australia seven broadcast
Seven refuses to pay full price for cricket TV rights
nsw virus testing
NSW records 10 cases of coronavirus, huge spike in COVID-19 testing rates
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video