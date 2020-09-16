It’s a meander that has taken more than 32 years to complete.

But in just a few weeks, American man Brad Hathaway, 88, will have walked the equivalent of the circumference of the world.

The journey began in the 1980s when his doctor told him he had diabetes, heart problems and other health issues.

“My doctor said, ‘You better walk. You better start walking tomorrow and start walking three miles a day’,” Hathaway said.

“So, I did, and I mapped out the entire town.”

Beginning in December 1988, Hathaway walked every day – hail, rain or shine.

Sometimes, instead of walking three miles, he’d walk 10.

INCREDIBLE! Beginning in December of 1988, Brad Hathaway walked every day, rain or shine, for his health. Now he's just 1 mile away from 24,902, which is the Earth's circumference! (He's waiting to finish for a fundraiser)https://t.co/jSWNffvV2d — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) September 12, 2020

“As time went on, walking got a little harder,” Hathaway said.

“I had a walking stick for a few years and now I have this walker to help me walk.”

Recently, he decided to calculate how many miles he’s walked.

“I’m one mile to 24,901 and that’s around the Earth at the equator,” Hathaway said.

Hathaway has decided to wait to complete the final mile until October 3 in an effort to raise money for the Mattapoisett Land Trust.

He was an original founder and hopes that people will support his final mile and will donate to his so he can donate the money to the organisation.