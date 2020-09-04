News World Baffling find on a passenger train has German police stumped
Updated:

Baffling find on a passenger train has German police stumped

The weird find was vials of hamster DNA. Photo: AAP
Follow
Us
Linkedin Instagram Flipboard Pinterest

German police are losing hope of finding who left a box of vials with hamster DNA on a train.

The find caused alarm in the south-western town of Heidelberg last week.

Federal police sent a bomb squad to investigate after a train driver found the styrofoam box with three vials of liquid on a local train on Friday.

Forensic specialists later determined that the liquid contained genetic material from rodents.

Officers had hoped to crack the case by publicising the unusual find, but despite intense media interest the owner has remained elusive so far, said Jan Doering, a federal police spokesman.

Police had already disposed of the vials as the cold chain had been broken.

Heidelberg is home to several research centres, including the European Molecular Biology Laboratory.

Share This Story

Trending Now

Experimental type-2 diabetes treatment: It’s already produced in the body
Mask selfies arrive for Uber passengers
A woman wearing a mask holding shopping bags
This is what we are buying online as retail sales surge
Successes and failures of Sex and the City, before Darren Star’s new show
Have we just stumbled on the biggest productivity increase of the century?
credit-card-debt
Explainer: How to pay down debt in a recession
Evening : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video