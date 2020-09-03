News World Tony Stark? Mystery rocketman seen flying over Los Angeles airport
Updated:

Tony Stark? Mystery rocketman seen flying over Los Angeles airport

The jetpack wearer remains a mystery to US authorities. Photo: Getty
Authorities are investigating claims pilots flew past a person with a jetpack high above Los Angeles.

Two flight crews reported seeing the mystery flyer at an altitude of more than 900 metres while coming in to land at Los Angeles International Airport on the weekend.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

The first report came from a pilot on American Airlines flight 1997.

“Tower, American 1997, we just passed a guy in a jetpack,” a pilot said to the control tower.

“Off the left side at maybe 300 yards (274 metres) or so at our altitude.”

A second flight crew then reported a similar sighting.

The control tower then warned a third flight crew of the possible aviator, who was reportedly spotted about 16 kilometres from the airport.

