Donald Trump to visit sick younger brother, 72, in hospital

Updated:

Donald Trump hugs his brother Robert Trump when he was elected president. Photo: Getty
US President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, has been hospitalised in New York, according to the White House.

Mr Trump is expected to visit his 72-year-old brother at a hospital in Manhattan on Friday, according to White House spokesman Judd Deere.

Mr Trump “has a very good relationship with his brother who is very special to him,” Mr Deere said.

Blaine Trump, Robert Trump, Donald Trump and Ivana Trump in New York in 1987.

Mr Trump was already scheduled to visit his property in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Friday.

The White House did not immediately release details about why Robert Trump had been hospitalised but officials said that he was seriously ill.

Robert Trump, one of four siblings to the President, recently filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Trump family seeking to stop publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece Mary titled Too Much and Never Enough.

