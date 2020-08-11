The Wizard of New Zealand: A calling that became a $15,000-a-year job

It’s the land of Gandalf, Saruman and Radagast. But it turns out there was another magical creature living in New Zealand all along.

His name? The Wizard. No, really.

Ian Brackenbury Channell, now 87, emigrated to New Zealand in the 1970s where he found his true calling: The British-born man went on to become Christchurch’s official wizard.

Fully committed to his role, he even had a driver’s licence issued to “The Wizard” (despite not legally changing his name), while the Christchurch City Council pay him roughly $15,000 a year for his “wizardry”.

But now he’s getting ready to hang up the staff, and is in the process of readying his successor, 39-year-old Ari Freeman.

How does one become a professional wizard?

Great question.

After becoming a Royal Air Force officer in Canada and teaching English at the University of Tehran in Iran, he made the move to Australia.

It was after he lost a teaching fellowship at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) that he managed to convince the vice-chancellor to give him a new position instead – UNSW’s first official wizard.