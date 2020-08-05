News World Catch me if you can: Drug-smuggling feline escapes from high-security prison
Updated:

Catch me if you can: Drug-smuggling feline escapes from high-security prison

Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

A cat detained at Sri Lanka’s main prison while allegedly trying to smuggle drugs and mobile phone SIM cards to inmates has escaped.

The feline was detected by jail intelligence officials on Saturday at the high-security Welikada Prison, a police official said.

He said nearly two grams of heroin, two SIM cards and a memory chip were found in a small plastic bag tied around the cat’s neck.

But it escaped on Sunday from a prison room where it was kept, Aruna newspaper said.

A Sri Lankan prison police officer in Colombo inspects a cat with a small plastic bag tied around its neck. Photo: EPA

There was no immediate comment from prison authorities.

The prison had reported an increase in incidents of people throwing small packets of drugs, mobile phones and phone chargers over the walls in recent weeks.

Sri Lanka is battling a major drug problem with some anti-narcotics detectives also implicated in selling confiscated drugs.

Police last week seized an eagle allegedly used by drug traffickers to distribute narcotics in a suburb of Colombo.

Trending Now

The best phone deal is probably one you’ve never heard of
Young Australians carrying the burden of economic stimulus, warns Keating
Australian retail suffers worst quarter in 20 years
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart
The Twilight Saga continues: What we know about Midnight Sun
melbourne-auctions
Melbourne property market under a cloud amid on-site inspection ban
Sourdough is so March 2020 – this is the new fresh bread
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video