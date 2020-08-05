US President Donald Trump is facing a fierce backlash over saying the country’s COVID-19 death toll “is what it is” in a viral interview with Australian reporter Jonathan Swan.

When pressed by Swan, the son of ABC’s Dr Norman Swan. on death toll numbers, Mr Trump strongly argued against measuring coronavirus deaths as a percentage of the population.

“The United States is lowest in numerous categories, we’re lower than the world, we’re lower than Europe,” Mr Trump said in the interview on Axios, broadcast on HBO.

He described the pandemic as “under control”. That prompted Swan to question how could that be, given the US was reporting more than 1000 deaths per day.

“They are dying. That’s true. And you – it is what it is,” Mr Trump said.

“But that doesn’t mean we aren’t doing everything we can. It’s under control as much as you can control it.”

Video of the exchange has gone viral on social media, and prompted further scrutiny and analysis of Mr Trump’s coronavirus response.

He is said to have made at least 19 false claims during the interview which some pundits are labelling “the most embarrassing interview of Trump’s entire term”.

The HBO's interview between President Trump and Jonathan Swan is meme material pic.twitter.com/HEfGA45KTX — Xema Fominaya (@WofWendetta) August 4, 2020

The exchange speaks to Mr Trump’s ongoing efforts to downplay the severity of the pandemic in the United States, even as his own health experts are increasingly warning of a dire contagion.

Mr Trump contended in the interview that the US actually had the “lowest” numbers in the world in a number of categories, even as it has registered about 150,000 deaths, more than any other nation by far.

Swan repeatedly tried to bring the conversation back to “death as a proportion of population,” which he said shows the US is facing serious problems.

“You can’t do that,” Mr Trump pushed back, pulling out papers with colour charts on them.

The president preferred to focus on deaths relative to caseloads, which helps sidestep the issue that the US has a massive number of infections.

“You are not reporting it correctly,” the president insisted, as he pushed his theory that the US conducts a large number of tests, thereby leading to a larger caseload. His own experts have contradicted him on this as well.

The US saw raw death figures drop earlier in the summer, but they have since shot back up. In recent weeks there was a sustained period where each day brought more than 1000 new fatalities from the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday morning, the death toll in the US stood at over 156,000.

-with AAP