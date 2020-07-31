News World Don’t leg go: Skydiver loses prosthetic mid-jump, then gets it back
Updated:

Don’t leg go: Skydiver loses prosthetic mid-jump, then gets it back

Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

An American skydiver who lost his prosthetic leg during a jump has it back, thanks to a farmer who kept an eye out for it and spotted it in a soybean field.

Double amputee Chris Marckres, of Hyde Park, went for a jump on Saturday at Vermont Skydiving Adventures in West Addison and lost one of his prosthetic legs after leaping from the plane.

“I think my adrenaline was so high and I was just so excited, I didn’t realise I had lost it,” Mr Marckres told NECN and NBC10 Boston.

Mr Marckres, who was harnessed to an instructor, landed safely.

He then put out the word on social media that he’d lost his leg.

Farmer Joe Marszalkowski saw the post before finding the prosthetic on Sunday in a soybean field.

Beyond a few scratches, it was undamaged.

“You’ve always got to keep an eye out,” said Mr Marszalkowski, who compared the discovery to finding a needle in a haystack.

He said he was grateful he found the leg without running over it with a machine during the fall harvest.

“Or, God forbid, the combine sucked it up – it would’ve destroyed it,” Mr Marszalkowski said.

Mr Marckres said losing his leg turned into a positive experience.

“We kind of take for granted sometimes how many truly good people there still are in the world,” he said.

Trending Now

Australia’s top 100 consumer brands fail customers on data privacy and consent: Deloitte
Early access superannuation scheme estimated to hit $42 billion in coronavirus support
bank-customer-complaints
ASIC orders banks to fast-track handling of customer complaints
Small business owners are often more satisfied with their jobs.
Small business employment turning positive as revenues falter
#ChallengeAccepted: Female empowerment or celebrity bandwagon?
Breakthrough Alzheimer’s blood test may be able to detect disease 20 years before onset
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video