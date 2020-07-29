Twitter limits functionality of Donald Trump Jr’s account

Donald Trump’s eldest son has been temporarily banned from posting to Twitter after he shared a video touting hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment.

Twitter deleted the “misleading” video that Donald Trump Jr posted on the anti-malarial drug before imposing limits on the use of his account for 12 hours.

Twitter deemed the content which dismissed face masks and lockdowns and promoted hydroxychloroquine had breached its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

A spokesperson said: “Under this policy, we require the removal of content that may pose a risk to people’s health, including content that goes directly against guidance from authoritative sources of global and local public health information.”

They clarified Mr Trump Jr’s account was not suspended, but that its functionality would be restricted for 12 hours, meaning he can no longer tweet, retweet, like, or follow new accounts.

“This account has not been permanently suspended. Per the screenshot, the Tweet requires deletion because it violates our rules (sharing misinformation on COVID-19), and the account will have limited functionality for 12 hours,” the spokesperson said.

Mr Trump Jr captioned the now-deleted tweet: “This is a must watch!!! So different from the narrative that everyone is running with.”

It reportedly included a video of a group of people dressed in lab coats who call themselves America’s Frontline Doctors.

In the video, which was disseminated by Breitbart News, they dangerously claim face masks are useless in preventing the spread of the coronavirus and defend using hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus patients.

It had been taken down by Facebook and YouTube after racking up more than 14 million views.

The US president had retweeted the same video earlier this week, despite the Food and Drug Administration previously stating the drug was not likely to be effective.

A Twitter spokesperson told ABC News that it would not be suspending Mr Trump’s page because he retweeted an account that shared the same doctor video, unlike Mr Trump Jr who tweeted out the video directly.

“The President did not Tweet the video in question, he Retweeted it. Therefore, the account owner of the Tweet he Retweeted will face enforcement action,” the Twitter spokesperson said.

Mr Trump has repeatedly touted the use of hydroxychloroquine despite a lack of scientific evidence.