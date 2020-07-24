British woman gets an enormous Leo tattoo. Discovers she’s now a Cancer

Imagine you’ve lived your entire life as a Leo.

It makes up every fibre of your being. From your personality to the way you live your life.

It even resulted in a huge lion head tattoo on your leg.

Except, it’s now wrong. That’s Lauren Sandford’s story.

The British 24-year-old got her right shin inked in tribute to her star sign late last year.

But, NASA recently announced that there is a 13th-star sign, Ophiuchus, which means that the 12 other star signs have shifted.

So, Lauren’s birthday, which lands on August 4, now falls under the star sign Cancer.

She told The Mirror: “I’m Leo through to the core. I’ve read up about Cancer now and I’m nothing like Cancer.

“I got told today at work by a colleague that NASA had changed the star signs so I looked it up and I couldn’t believe they were saying I’m a Cancer now.

“I’m really annoyed. How can they just change them like that?”

The tattoo, which cost more than $300, took more than three hours to complete in December.

Lauren said: “When they finished the tattoo, I absolutely fell in love with it.

“I love lions. They are my favourite animal and I was over the moon that my star sign was Leo the lion. It’s just me down to a T.

“When the Babylonians first invented the 12 signs of zodiac, a birthday between about July 23 and August 22 meant being born under the constellation Leo,” NASA wrote on its website last week.

“Now, 3000 years later, the sky has shifted because Earth’s axis (North Pole) doesn’t point in quite the same direction.

“The constellations are different sizes and shapes, so the Sun spends different lengths of time lined up with each one.

“The line from Earth through the Sun points to Virgo for 45 days, but it points to Scorpius for only seven days.

“To make a tidy match with their 12-month calendar, the Babylonians ignored the fact that the Sun actually moves through 13 constellations, not 12.”