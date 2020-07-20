Here’s what you missed from Donald Trump’s Fox News interview

In a wide-ranging interview with Fox News, US President Donald Trump has said he may not accept the results of the November election, called top US disease expert Anthony Fauci an “alarmist” and pushed back against the renaming of military bases and the removal of the Confederate flag.

You can watch the full interview with Fox’s Chris Wallace right here, but if you don’t have the time, here are five of the bits making the most headlines.

1. Trump said he might not accept the result of the election

It’s not the first time he’s done so.

President Trump said it before the 2016 election, and he’s claimed multiple times that the results of the 2020 election could be “rigged” because of an expected increase in mail voting because of the coronavirus pandemic.

During the interview, Wallace showed Mr Trump new polling from Fox News that found former vice-president Joe Biden leading head-to-head polls by eight points.

Mr Trump called the polls “fake”.

“I’m not losing, because those are fake polls.

“They were fake in 2016 and now they’re even more fake,” he said.

“I have a poll where we’re leading in every swing state.

“And I don’t believe that your — first of all, the Fox polls, whoever does your Fox polls, they’re among the worst.