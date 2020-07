Today's Stories

Serbian protesters clash with police over lockdown

Victorian teenager in NSW confirmed to have coronavirus

Victoria’s ‘full-blown resurgence’ of COVID-19 could happen in NSW next

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19

As royal relative pushes Epstein secret tape story, celebs give Maxwell the cold shoulder

China travel warnings over ‘arbitrary detention’ for Australian travellers

The big COVID debate dividing scientists and the WHO

Garry Linnell: Break out the tinfoil hats. Conspiracies are getting worse

Pretty bad news: Pink glaciers are appearing in the Italian Alps

Afterpay breaks records as COVID pandemic reshapes shopping habits

‘Aviation Keeper’: Virgin Australia begs for taxpayer wage subsidies

Retrograde: The TV series made entirely in lockdown, about lockdown

‘Massive win’: Posties strike ‘11th hour’ deal on pay and jobs ahead of Senate inquiry

Posties strike deal to switch to parcels, fewer letter deliveries

COVID-19 lockdowns inspire Australians to wipe off record levels of credit card debt in May

Message in bottle uncorks a soon-solved mystery for Victorian beach stroller