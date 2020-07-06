A glamorous countess and an elite Manhattan couple are among the people who should have the most to fear from Ghislaine Maxwell’s arrest, insiders in the Jeffrey Epstein investigations say.

As pedophile Epstein’s right hand and former flame, Ms Maxwell managed his affairs and – according to charges laid last week – allegedly procured and groomed young girls for Epstein and his posse to have sex with.

At the time of print, she was yet to enter a plea to the half-dozen charges.

What should concern anyone close to Ms Maxwell – and therefore Epstein – is that the taped footage from cameras inside all of Epstein’s properties is believed to be missing.

TV host and friend to Ms Maxwell, Chris Mason, says she would have had access to the tapes.

“A lot of powerful people will be more than a little worried,” Mason told The New York Post.

Close friend and Countess

While it’s wait and see for the apparent tapes and their contents to surface, investigation insiders say the FBI is now turning its attention to Epstein’s personal jet – dubbed the Lolita Express – which was used to fly Epstein, friends and girls to his private Caribbean island and his ranch in New Mexico.

Of particular interest is aristocrat-turned-countess Clare Hazell, who investigators believe could hold valuable witness statements.

She became the Countess of Iveagh when she married Guinness Brewing family member Edward Guinness almost 20 years ago.

But before that, she was part of Epstein and Maxwell’s inner circle.

Flight logs place her on 32 flights on the Lolita Express, between 1998 and 2000.

Detectives also found her listed in the deceased’s infamous ‘Little Black Book’.

The Countess works as an interior designer, but it’s still unclear exactly how she fit into Epstein’s circle – although there have been reports that Epstein was bankrolling her tuition at Ohio State University in the 1990s.

A friend of hers from the time told The Daily Mail how the Countess would up and leave at the request of Epstein or Maxwell, describing her as at their ‘beck and call’.

The friend said she’d also tell tales of going on holidays with her boyfriend to Epstein’s Caribbean home.

The flight logs show the Countess only flew on the jet once without its owner.

Maria Farmer – one of Epstein’s accusers – said the Countess liked having “nice things”, like wads of money and nice outfits.

‘We trust him with our children’

A power couple has also been circled as possible fallouts from Ms Maxwell’s arrest.

Hedge fund owner Glenn Dubin and his wife Eva Andersson-Dubin (a doctor who founded a breast cancer hospital) were close to Epstein.

Dr Andersson-Dubin and Epstein dated briefly, before she married.

When her former beau was arrested on prostitute charges in 2008, she publicly backed him saying she was “100 per cent comfortable” having her underage children in the company of the financier.

The couple showed their faith in their friend even further – he was seated at their Thanksgiving dinner table the year after the charges.

While Epstein and Mr Dubin did business in public – a deal here, an introduction there – there is also a more sinister edge to their relationship, according to sources.

Virginia Giuffre, the key accuser in the Epstein saga, says she was forced to have sex with Mr Dubin.

The allegations were made in her 2016 deposition.

Ms Giuffre says she was sent, by Maxwell, to have sex with Mr Dubin after her “training”.

The Dubins have denied these allegations.

