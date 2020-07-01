News World Queen and Donald Trump in rare phone chat
The Queen has spoken to US President Donald Trump ahead of America’s Independence Day.

The two heads of state chatted via telephone on Tuesday (Australian time), just over six months after their last meeting at a Buckingham Palace reception marking the 70th anniversary of NATO.

“The President wished the Queen a happy birthday, marking 94 extraordinary years,” the White House said.

“The President also expressed his condolences for the British people who have lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The President and the Queen discussed close co-operation on defeating the virus and reopening global economies.

“The President and the Queen also reaffirmed that the United States and United Kingdom stand together in our special relationship and will emerge from this trying time stronger than ever before.”

A tweet posted on the official royal family account on Tuesday also confirmed the call.

“Today, The Queen spoke to President Trump by telephone from Windsor Castle ahead of Independence Day in the United States on the 4th July,” the post said.

Following Mr Trump’s three-day state visit to Britain in June 2019, he described the Queen as a “spectacular woman” in an interview with a US cable network and claimed they had “chemistry” .

“The meeting with the Queen was incredible. I think I can say I’ve really got to know her because I’ve sat with her many times and we had automatic chemistry,” he told Fox News.

“You understand that feeling, it’s a good feeling. But she’s a spectacular woman.”

The Queen spoken by phone with many world leaders during the coronavirus lockdown, including Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and New Zealand’s leader Jacinda Ardern.

Mr Trump’s conversation with the Queen came ahead of US Independence Day celebrations on July 4.

A White House event marking the anniversary will be held, despite concerns from some US politicians about the number of people expected to attend during the coronavirus outbreak.

World leaders, including Mr Trump, were hosted by the Queen at the NATO reception staged at her official London residence in December.

-AAP

