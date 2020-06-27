News World Knifeman shot dead after terrifying stabbing spree in Glasgow
Updated:

Knifeman shot dead after terrifying stabbing spree in Glasgow

Police attend the scene of a fatal stabbing incident at the Park Inn Hotel in central Glasgow. Photo: Getty
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

A man stabbed six people including a policeman in the Scottish city of Glasgow before he was shot dead by police, authorities say.

An eyewitness told Sky News she had seen several people covered in blood being treated by emergency services after the incident at a city centre hotel.

Armed police arrived within minutes.

Police listed the attacker as the only fatality, despite earlier media reports that he had killed two other people.

Armed police officers exit the main entrance of the Park Inn Hotel after a person was shot dead. Photo: Getty

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said the incident had been contained and there was no wider risk to the public.

“The individual who was shot by armed police has died,” Police Scotland said in a statement, adding that they were not looking for anyone else.

Police said they were not treating the incident as terrorism.

An armed specialist police officer responds to the stabbing incident. Photo: Getty

One eyewitness in the hotel described the scene as “full of blood”.

“I was in my room and I heard loud screams from downstairs,” a man who gave his name as John told the BBC.

“I got worried and went to check what was going on. When I opened the lift it was all blood.”

A man is escorted from the Park Inn Hotel. Photo: Getty

Police said all the six wounded were men, including the injured officer who was in a critical but stable condition.

The hotel, the Park Inn by Radisson, had been used to house asylum seekers during the coronavirus pandemic, although authorities cautioned against speculating about a motive from that.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow”.

Glasgow police officers enforce a cordon. Photo: Getty

Trending Now

affordable-housing-suburbs
Revealed: The top affordable suburbs that also win in the liveability stakes
womens-world-cup
Women’s World Cup could pump $4b into local economy. Maybe
tigerair
Virgin Australia’s likely sale leaves Tiger’s future up in the air
Little child looking through a window using a surgical mask holding an Australian flag
How COVID-19 made me more Australian
HESTA locks in carbon-neutral pledge and dumps thermal coal
The Ferguson Report: COVID protesters get on the bong side of the law
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video