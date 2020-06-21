News World Judge green lights John Bolton’s tell-all book on Trump administration
Updated:

John Bolton was a national Security adviser to Donald Trump. Photo: Getty
A US judge has refused to grant the Trump administration an injunction to block publication of former national security adviser John Bolton’s book.

“While Bolton’s unilateral conduct raises grave national security concerns, the government has not established that an injunction is an appropriate remedy,” US District Judge Royce Lamberth said in his ruling.

The administration had sought a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the publication of The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir, saying it contained classified information and threatened national security.

The book, scheduled to hit store shelves on Tuesday, is already in the hands of media organisations.

“Defendant Bolton has gambled with the national security of the United States. He has exposed his country to harm and himself to civil (and potentially criminal) liability,” the judge wrote in Saturday’s decision.

But he said an injunction would be too late to stem the harm.

“With hundreds of thousands of copies around the globe –many in newsrooms — the damage is done,” Judge Lamberth said.

In a tweet shortly after the decision was released, Mr Trump charged again that Mr Bolton was releasing classified information.

“He must pay a very big price for this, as others have before him,” Mr Trump said. “This should never to happen again!!!”

The president drew some solace from the judge’s rebuke of Mr Bolton.

The book’s publishers Simon & Schuster welcomed the ruling.

“We are grateful that the Court has vindicated the strong First Amendment protections against censorship and prior restraint of publication,” they said in a statement.

Mr Bolton’s book has drawn wide attention for its withering portrayal of Mr Trump and how politics drove the president’s foreign policy.

Mr Bolton describes Mr Trump as imploring Chinese President Xi Jinping for help in winning his 2020 re-election bid, and he detailed alleged improprieties not addressed in Mr Trump’s impeachment trial.

Mr Trump ousted Mr Bolton, a foreign policy hawk, last September after 17 months as national security adviser.

