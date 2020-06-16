Two anti-malaria drugs promoted by Donald Trump as a treatment for the coronavirus are no longer allowed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in emergencies.

Hospitals can’t anymore reach for chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients presenting to the emergency department, according to the FDA.

The health regulator on Tuesday morning (Australian time) ruled the two drugs were “unlikely to be effective in treating COVID-19” as they were “unlikely to produce an antiviral effect”.

The FDA, therefore, revoked the emergency use authorisations for the antimalarial medications, meaning they cannot be used outside of a clinical trial.

It comes almost a month after the US president admitted he was taking hydroxychloroquine to ward off the coronavirus.

In a statement, the FDA said, “the known and potential benefits” of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine outweigh “the known and potential risks” of taking them.

It said: “Recent data from a large randomized controlled trial showed no evidence of benefit of HCQ treatment in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 for mortality or other outcomes such as hospital length of stay or need for mechanical ventilation.”

That’s “in light of ongoing serious cardiac adverse events and other serious side effects” associated with the two medications.

The number of coronavirus cases has been increasing in Africa, eastern Europe, central Asia and the Middle East, said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation.

“It took more than 2 months for the first 100,000 cases to be reported. For the past two weeks, more than 100,000 new cases have been reported almost every single day,” he told a media briefing on Tuesday morning.

Dr Tedros revealed Beijing recorded more than 100 cases last week after going more than 50 days without a single infection.

“Even in countries that have demonstrated the ability to suppress transmission, countries must stay alert to the possibility of resurgence,” he said.

Australia is continuing to see new cases of coronavirus, but the states remain confident restrictions can be lifted while basic rules are adhered to.

There have been 72 new cases recorded over the past week.



Victoria recorded 12 cases on Monday, while NSW had three and the remaining states and territories did not record any.



Only 17 people remain in hospital out of 382 active cases nationwide.

Victoria’s caseload included a second Black Lives Matter protester and a family cluster.



The female protester wore protective equipment and had mild symptoms, making it unlikely she transmitted the virus.



Despite new cases being identified, Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton remained confident of the easing of restrictions scheduled for next week.

Of the three new cases in NSW, two were returned travellers in hotel quarantine and one was an Illawarra man in his 20s for whom the source of infection is unknown.



NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian reiterated her concerns about a potential second wave of infections and an increase in community transmission cases as restrictions are eased.



“Whilst we are doing really well, incredibly well, it won’t last if people relax and if people don’t stick to the rules.”



-with AAP