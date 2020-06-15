News World Pilot missing as US fighter plane crashes into the North Sea
A US Air Force fighter plane with one pilot on board has crashed into the North Sea off the United Kingdom, sparking a search-and-rescue operation.

The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9.40am local time.

“At the time of the accident, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board,” the US Air Force said.

“The cause of the crash as well as the status of the pilot are unknown at this time and UK Search and Rescue have been called to support.”

Representatives for the Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

UK search-and-rescue authorities are taking part in the search of the crash site.

The aircraft was from RAF Lakenheath, the largest US Air Force-operated base in England.

The base is located about 40 kilometres north-east of Cambridge.

In 2014, a US military helicopter crashed on the coast of eastern England, killing all four crew members on board.

-with AP/Reuters

