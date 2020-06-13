Canada indigenous arrest video ‘shocking’, says Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a video showing the forceful arrest of an Indigenous leader is “shocking” and that people of colour in Canada do not feel safe around police.

The arrest has received attention in Canada as a backlash against racism grows worldwide after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee to his neck.

In the 12-minute video, Mr Adam approaches a police car parked behind him outside am Alberta casino to complain of harassment.

When the officer repeatedly orders him back to his truck, Mr Adam warns that the two of them are going to have a problem.

Later, he exits his truck swearing, removes his jacket and assumes a fighting stance.

After he leaves the vehicle a final time, Mr Adam is held by one officer while a second tackles him to the ground.

It also shows the officer punching him in the head.

Mr Adam is handcuffed and led away bleeding.

“We have all now seen the shocking video of Chief Adam’s arrest, and we must get to the bottom of this,” Mr Trudeau said in Ottawa.

Calling the video “shocking”, he said he had “serious questions about what happened”.

“The independent investigation must be transparent and be carried out so that we get answers. At the same time, though, we also know that this is not an isolated incident.

“Far too many black Canadians and indigenous people do not feel safe around police. It’s unacceptable. And as governments, we have to change that.”

This week, Mr Adam’s lawyer filed Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) dashboard video in a court application to stay legal proceedings for resisting arrest and assaulting police.

Pictures show Adam was left bloodied with his face swollen.

The RCMP, which previously reviewed the video, has said the use of force was reasonable.

Alberta’s police watchdog agency is investigating.

-with agencies