Australian sentenced to death in China smuggling meth in checked flight luggage

An Australian man has been sentenced to death in China after attempting to smuggle drugs into the country more than six years ago.

According to its website, Cam Gillespie was sentenced by the Guangzhou Intermediate People’s Court on June 10.

“On the morning of June 10, the Guangzhou Intermediate People’s Court made a first-instance judgement on the smuggling of drugs by the Australian defendant and sentenced him to death for the crime of drug smuggling,” the news site said.

The court also ordered all of Gillespie’s personal property to be confiscated.

It is understood Gillespie was arrested at Guangzhou Baiyun Airport, north-west of Hong Kong, in December 2013 with more than 7.5 kilograms of methamphetamine in his checked luggage.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has been contacted for comment.

Australian New Zealander Peter Gardner has been in a Chinese jail since 2015 after he was caught allegedly trying to smuggle 30kg of methamphetamine into the country.

He is also facing the death penalty.

-with agencies