After days of criticism from staff over the company’s decision to not moderate or delete a controversial post from President Donald Trump, social network Facebook says it is looking at improving content policies, while building products to advance racial justice.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg announced the moves on Friday (local time) in response to ongoing protests in the United States.

Mr Zuckerberg’s post comes after Facebook faced widespread backlash, including from its own employees, over its decision to leave up controversial posts from President Donald Trump.

“I know many of you think we should have labelled the President’s posts in some way last week”, Mr Zuckerberg said in a blog post, referring to his decision to not remove an inflammatory post by Mr Trump containing the phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

“We’re going to review our policies allowing discussion and threats of state use of force to see if there are any amendments we should adopt,” he wrote.

“We’re going to review potential options for handling violating or partially-violating content aside from the binary leave-it-up or take-it-down decisions.”

Meanwhile Facebook has now followed Twitter in pulling down a video uploaded by Donald Trump’s re-election campaign due to copyright-infringement.

The video show images of George Floyd, memorials to him and crowds of protesters and rioters, with Mr Trump’s voice saying “The memory of George Floyd is being dishonoured by rioters, looters and anarchists.”

The copyright owner of an image in the video notified Facebook of the infringement.

