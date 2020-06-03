News World Justin Trudeau stumped for words on Donald Trump
Updated:

Justin Trudeau stumped for words on Donald Trump

Canada's Justin Trudeau used a long silence to respond to questions about President Trump's handling of protests that have erupted across the US. Photo: Getty
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paused for 22 seconds before responding to a question about President Donald Trump’s handling of protests gripping the United States.

Mr Trudeau’s long silence came when a reporter asked him to comment on Mr Trump’s threat to use the armed forces to quell violence.

When he eventually spoke, the Canadian leader avoided directly referring to Mr Trump’s response to the protests or even naming him.


“We all watch in horror and consternation what’s going on in the United States,” Mr Trudeau told the press conference.

“It is a time to pull people together, but it is a time to listen, it is a time to learn what injustices continue despite progress over years and decades,” he said, adding that his country must also address discrimination.

Some have commended Mr Trudeau for not dragging Canada into a war of words with Mr Trump, saying his silence spoke volumes.

Canadian cities including Ottawa, Toronto and Montreal have seen protests in solidarity with the demonstrations against police brutality in the US, CTV News reported.

There have been seven days of unrest in dozens of US states, following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in Minneapolis police custody.

