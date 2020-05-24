North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has hosted a military meeting to discuss policies to bolster the country’s nuclear capabilities amid stalled denuclearisation talks with the United States.

The meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s powerful Central Military Commission marked Mr Kim’s first public appearance in three weeks.

He made an unusually small number of outings in the past two months amid coronavirus concerns.

North Korea has imposed strict anti-coronavirus measures although it says it has no confirmed cases.

This follows intense speculation about Mr Kim’s health last month after he missed a key anniversary.

Read more: Kim resurfaces after health rumours

US-led negotiations aimed at dismantling North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs have made little progress since late last year, especially after a global battle on the coronavirus began.

The meeting discussed measures to bolster armed forces and “reliably contain the persistent big or small military threats from the hostile forces,” state media KCNA said on Sunday.

“Set forth at the meeting were new policies for further increasing the nuclear war deterrence of the country and putting the strategic armed forces on a high alert operation,” it said.

“Taken at the meeting were crucial measures for considerably increasing the firepower strike ability of the artillery pieces.”