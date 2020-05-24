News World Kim Jong-un reappears and vows to bolster ‘nuclear war deterrence’, state media reports
Updated:

Kim Jong-un reappears and vows to bolster ‘nuclear war deterrence’, state media reports

There had been speculation about Kim Jong Un's health. On Sunday, he reappeared for the first time in three weeks for a military meeting. Photo: Getty
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has hosted a military meeting to discuss policies to bolster the country’s nuclear capabilities amid stalled denuclearisation talks with the United States.

The meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s powerful Central Military Commission marked Mr Kim’s first public appearance in three weeks.

He made an unusually small number of outings in the past two months amid coronavirus concerns.

North Korea has imposed strict anti-coronavirus measures although it says it has no confirmed cases.

This follows intense speculation about Mr Kim’s health last month after he missed a key anniversary.

US-led negotiations aimed at dismantling North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs have made little progress since late last year, especially after a global battle on the coronavirus began.

The meeting discussed measures to bolster armed forces and “reliably contain the persistent big or small military threats from the hostile forces,” state media KCNA said on Sunday.

“Set forth at the meeting were new policies for further increasing the nuclear war deterrence of the country and putting the strategic armed forces on a high alert operation,” it said.

“Taken at the meeting were crucial measures for considerably increasing the firepower strike ability of the artillery pieces.”

Trending Now

Protesters outside the Mong Kok police station in Hong Kong, Aug. 17, 2019. China is moving to impose new national security laws that would give the Communist Party more authority in Hong Kong, a proposal announced on May 21, 2020. (Lam Yik Fei/The New York Times)
As coronavirus keeps the West at bay, China moves to tame Hong Kong
Michael Pascoe: #Sportsrorts – the closer you look, the worse it appears
COVIDSafe and the privacy paradox: Why so many Australians haven’t signed up
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg (right) reacts alongside Prime Minister Scott Morrison (left) during Question Time in the House of Representatives
‘Just a disaster’: Government under pressure to pay spare JobKeeper billions to those overlooked
‘We’re all on holiday’: Red Symons on how to feel like a tourist at home
Alan Joyce defends Qantas’ coronavirus safety plans, but risks remain
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video