News World Get Pumped: Restaurant turns the tables on the coronavirus
Updated:

Get Pumped: Restaurant turns the tables on the coronavirus

Ingenius. Or not?
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

There are many ways to ensure you’re socially distant in a restaurant.

You could berate the staff.

You could have terrible table manners.

Or you could, like this US restaurant, try something different.

Inner-tube tables on wheels. Seriously.

The Fish Tales Bar & Grill in Maryland rolled out the tables, which to some, look like a recipe for disaster.

For others, it’s unheralded genius.

The restaurant’s employees trialled the tube tables over the weekend to show how customers would interact and stay 1.5 metres apart.

“It’s like a bumper boat, but it’s actually a table,” owner Shawn Harmon told the local Salisbury Daily Times newspaper.

The only remaining question?
How do patrons go to the bathroom?

Trending Now

Global emissions plummet in coronavirus crisis, but bushfires won’t stop
Australian government praises move to investigate coronavirus outbreak
One in eight Australians believe 5G is spreading coronavirus
Face masks, but no social distancing: Are Qantas’ coronavirus measures good enough?
Coronavirus on lungs
Coronavirus: Understanding the response of our immune system’s powerful army
Garry Linnell: Robbed by two neighbourhood bullies, Shell and Caltex