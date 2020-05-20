Get Pumped: Restaurant turns the tables on the coronavirus

There are many ways to ensure you’re socially distant in a restaurant.

You could berate the staff.

You could have terrible table manners.

Or you could, like this US restaurant, try something different.

Inner-tube tables on wheels. Seriously.

The Fish Tales Bar & Grill in Maryland rolled out the tables, which to some, look like a recipe for disaster.

For others, it’s unheralded genius.

The restaurant’s employees trialled the tube tables over the weekend to show how customers would interact and stay 1.5 metres apart.

“It’s like a bumper boat, but it’s actually a table,” owner Shawn Harmon told the local Salisbury Daily Times newspaper.