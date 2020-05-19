Only in America: Priest uses water pistol to bless parishioners

The act of blessing one with Holy Water is often intimate.

But in the age of the coronavirus and social distancing, an American priest has gone a different way – delivering blessings with a water pistol.

Father Tim Pelc, of the St Ambrose Parish in Michigan, was seen donning gloves, a mask and a toy pistol full of Holy Water last month.

The priest gave an interview with Today in the US, saying he came up with the idea and then checked with a doctor to ensure it was in line with social guidelines to further prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“You can’t double dip into the holy water container,” he said.

“I thought, what could I do that would keep the quarantine restrictions going and give kids the experience of Easter?”

“We didn’t have a lot of notice on it. At noon, the Saturday before Easter, I went out there and there was a line of cars waiting,” Father Pelc added.

Only in America.