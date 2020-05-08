Donald Trump and his staff will undergo daily testing amid concern over the President’s level of exposure to the coronavirus after his personal valet returned a positive result.
People working around the US President at the White House have already been having weekly tests, according to Mr Trump.
“No matter what you do, testing is not a perfect art. So we test once a week,” he said.
“Now we’re going to get tested once a day. But even when you test once a day somebody could, something happens where they get something.”
Coronavirus deaths in the US have topped 73,000, with more than 1.2 million infections.
In a statement, spokesman Hogan Gidley said the President and Vice-President Mike Pence had since tested negative for the virus and remained in great health.
The valet, an unidentified serving member of the US Navy, is part of an elite military unit assigned to the White House to protect and aid the President and his immediate family.
They are responsible for Mr Trump’s food and drinks and act as a special chauffeur, travelling with him if he leaves the White House.
Personal valets have also been known to become confidants of past US presidents because they develop what few others do – an inside view to the leaders’ personal lives.
“I’ve had very little contact with this gentleman. Know who he is, good person … Yeah it’s a little bit strange, but it’s one of those things,” said Mr Trump.
A self-confessed germaphobe, Mr Trump has regular contact with aides who he has previously chastised for coughing or sneezing around him.
According to CNN, people in the White House tend to not comply with social distancing rules and few staffers, including valets, wear masks during the day.
