Microbiologist claims the coronavirus was man-made in Wuhan lab

A Russian microbiologist has stoked conspiracy theories about the origin of coronavirus, claiming it was accidentally engineered by Chinese scientists who did “absolutely crazy things” during their attempted development of a vaccine for HIV.

Speaking with the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper, Professor Petr Chumakov said a lab in the COVID-19 epicentre has been developing various coronavirus variants over the past decade – but not intentionally.

“They did this, supposedly not with the aim of creating pathogenic variants, but to study their pathogenicity,” said Professor Chumakov, chief researcher at the Engelhardt Institute of Molecular Biology in Moscow.

But in doing so, researchers involuntarily created “variants of the virus” when they were possibly aiming for a HIV vaccine, he claimed. They had no “malicious intent” on creating COVID-19, Professor Chumakov said.

An example of the “absolutely crazy things” they did included enabling the virus to infect human cells through interrupting “the natural sequence of the genome” he said, adding that scientists were often just doing what they were told.

“There are several inserts … which gave it special properties,” Professor Chumakov said.

“Behind the scientists stood curators who directed actions in another direction which they needed.”

Even still, “it’s too early to blame anyone”, he said, noting “the picture of the possible creation of the current coronavirus is slowly emerging”.

Their works have been published in the scientific press, Professor Chumakov said, questioning why people were only now starting to catch on to such controversial research.

“All this has been analysed,” he said.

“It is interesting that the Chinese and Americans who worked with them published all their works in the open press.

“I even wonder why this background comes to people very slowly.

“I think that an investigation will nevertheless be initiated, as a result of which new rules will be developed that regulate the work with the genomes of such dangerous viruses.”

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, this week shut down speculation around the alleged man-made nature of the coronavirus.

“In the situation where there is not enough information that has been supported and checked by science … we think it is unacceptable, impossible, to groundlessly accuse anyone,” Mr Peskov said.

But when the head of Russia’s Federal Medical-Biological Agency Veronika Skvortsova was earlier asked about the possibility that COVID-19 could be man-made, she said the question “demands a very thorough study”.

“None of the versions can be ruled out … I think that we must conduct a very serious research,” Ms Skvortsova said.

Calls for global inquiry

Meanwhile Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said an independent investigation must be launched to understand the pandemic’s true origins.

“Our purpose here is just pretty simple – we’d like the world to be safer when it comes to viruses,” he said.

“I would hope that any other nation … be it China or anyone else, would share that objective.”

The World Health Organisation will hold its annual meeting of the World Health Assembly over six consecutive days, starting on May 18.

It will present as an opportunity for Australia to pursue a global inquiry into China’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Any member of the World Health Organisation, I think that should be something that should be understood and that’s part, I think, of your responsibility – or should be anyway – in participating in such an organisation,” Mr Morrison said.