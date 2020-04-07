News World Boris Johnson in intensive care as coronavirus symptoms worsen
Boris Johnson in intensive care as coronavirus symptoms worsen

Boris Johnson’s battle with the coronavirus has taken an unexpected turn for the worse, with the British Prime Minister moved to intensive care just hours after he assured the public he was in good health. 

Mr Johnson, 55, tweeted that he had gone to hospital for “routine tests” as he continued to display symptoms of COVID-19 more than 10 days after first testing positive. 

By early Tuesday morning (Australian time), Downing Street confirmed the leader’s condition had deteriorated.

In a statement, the PM’s office said he remained conscious in a London hospital and did not need a ventilator.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital,” a spokesman said.

“The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

 

Mr Johnson, who is expecting a child with partner Carrie Symonds, has had persistent coronavirus symptoms since testing positive for the infection on March 26. 

He was working from an apartment at Downing Street, and until Tuesday morning (Australian time) his office had insisted he was continuing work as usual.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab led the government’s emergency COVID-19 meeting on Monday as Mr Johnson had tests. 

Mr Raab insisted the PM was well enough to lead and said he was working from his hospital bed.

Just hours later, the government released a less optimistic statement and confirmed that Mr Raab had been deputised to stand in for the PM. 

Across Britain and the globe, politicians from all sides have taken to social media to wish Mr Johnson well.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wrote alongside a love heart and prayer emoji: “Get well soon Boris.. I wish you a speedy recovery..”

Thoughts and prayers with Boris, @carriesymonds and all their family. This is such a terrible virus that we all must take seriously,” wrote MP Ian Blackford.

“This must be so scary. I hope the government can now stop this pretence that all is fine and concentrate on getting him well and reassure the country,” MP Layla Moran wrote.

-with AAP

