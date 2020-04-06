British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital as he continues to show symptoms of the coronavirus, 10 days after testing positive.

A Downing Street spokesperson said Mr Johnson had shown persistent symptoms of the coronavirus, although his hospital admission “was not an emergency”.

“On the advice of his doctor, the prime minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests,” Downing Street said on Monday morning (Australian time).

“This is a precautionary step, as the prime minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.”

Mr Johnson had been self-isolating at a flat in Downing Street since March 27, after announcing that he had tested positive. On Friday, he said he was staying there as he still had a high temperature.

“The prime minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives,” Downing Street said.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles, 71, is back at work after recovering from the coronavirus, which he tested positive for at the end of last month.

Charles was in a high-risk category because of his age. But he had only mild symptoms of the virus that has brought the UK and countries across the world to a standstill.

He addressed the nation from his home office in Birkhall – his Scottish home – last week, describing the virus as a “strange, frustrating, and often frustrating experience” and saying that he was “on the other side” of his diagnosis.

“My wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness,” Charles said.

“There are truly wonderful neighbours, individuals and groups of volunteers who are providing ceaseless care and attention to those most at risk, and that all this network of selfless assistance is, in itself, helping to provide vital assistance and reassurance to the hard-pressed professional services.”

