News World US charges Venezuela leader Nicolas Maduro over drug ‘plot’
Updated:

US charges Venezuela leader Nicolas Maduro over drug ‘plot’

venezuela protest us
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks to supporters at a rally in Caracas. Photo: Getty
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

The US Justice Department has charged Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and top officials of the country for their alleged roles in a drug trafficking scheme to “flood” the United States with cocaine.

Mr Maduro and his top lieutenants ran a “narco-terrorism partnership” with leftist Colombian guerrilla group FARC for the past 20 years, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman said.

“The scope and magnitude of the drug trafficking alleged was made possible only because Maduro and others corrupted the institutions of Venezuela and provided political and military protection for the rampant narco-terrorism crimes described in our charges,” he said on Thursday (local time).

Venezuala’s defence minister and chief Supreme Court judge were among the officials charged.

The State Department offered a reward of up to $US15 million ($A25 million) for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Maduro, who has been in power since 2013.

Mr Maduro already faces US sanctions and has been the target of a US effort aimed at pushing him from power.

Venezuela’s information ministry did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

US officials have long accused Maduro and his associates or running a “narco-state”, saying they have used drug trafficking proceeds to make up for lost revenue from a Venezuelan oil sector heavily sanctioned by the United States.

The indictments were unsealed in New York, Florida and Washington on Thursday.

-AAP

Trending Now

coronavirus lockdown nsw
Coronavirus hitting more affluent suburbs the hardest
coronavirus us worst
US has world’s highest number of coronavirus cases
It will be two weeks before we know if Australia’s coronavirus restrictions are working
retail coronavirus kathmandu
Kathmandu, Adairs fall to coronavirus-driven retail closures
Coronavirus fires up production at Australia’s only medical mask factory
New Australian dancing spiders discovered