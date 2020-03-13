Stars react to Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson coronavirus diagnosis

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks’s Toy Story co-star Tim Allen has joked that he should have made him wear Buzz Lightyear’s space suits for protection from coronavirus.



Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson revealed they have contracted the virus and Allen was among the stars reacting to the news.



Allen, who plays Buzz Lightyear in the animated film series opposite Hanks as Woody, tweeted a picture of his character and said: “Woody, I should have made you two wear my space suits!



“You and Rita rest and get well!”



I told Tom and Rita that Buzz offered a couple of spacesuits if they need them.

Seriously rest up and get well! pic.twitter.com/tsmxbS8IZk — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) March 12, 2020

Hanks and his wife both tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia, where he is filming an Elvis Presley biopic, and are following Queensland’s quarantine procedures after being admitted to Gold Coast Hospital.



Mia Farrow wished both Hanks and Wilson “big love” and a “speedy recovery”, while Julia Louis-Dreyfus tweeted: “Love and get well soon and come home soon to you and @RitaWilson.”



Ellen DeGeneres tweeted: “Wishing you both a speedy recovery, and sending lots of love.”



American comedian Whitney Cummings joked: “I mean Tom Hanks is who would play the guy in the movie about Coronavirus.”



She said in another tweet: “It’s like it picked the celebrity we cared the most about to make a point.”



Actress Jameela Jamil praised Hanks for the announcement he made on social media.



“A calm and sensibly informative note from the man I wish was president,” she tweeted.



“Hope they feel better soon, and glad they are in good, sanitized hands #Hanks2024.”



American radio personality and TV presenter Charlamagne Tha God criticised the public for not taking the COVID-19 outbreak seriously enough until the Hollywood stars were diagnosed and the NBA season was suspended.



“115,000 Coronavirus cases worldwide. 4,200 people killed and some Americans didn’t think shit was real until Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and the NBA were hit with it,” he tweeted.



“Start using your own brain and stop waiting until celebrities are impacted to take things serious.”



115,000 Coronavirus cases worldwide. 4,200 people killed and some Americans didn't think shit was real until Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and the NBA were hit with it. Start using your own brain and stop waiting until celebrities are impacted to take things serious. — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) March 12, 2020

Hanks’s son Colin thanked his followers for their support after the announcement.



“My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances,” the actor tweeted.



“Despite the fact that I’m in LA and haven’t seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact and am confident that they will make a full recovery.”



Queensland Premier Anastacia Palaszczuk wished the couple a speedy recovery and said they would receive the top quality treatment while in hospital.

“I’m very confident we have world class health care and the best doctors there that will give them the best care,” she said.

Hanks announced the news of their diagnosis on Twitter.



The 63-year-old Oscar-winner said he felt like he had a cold, while Wilson, also 63, suffered from chills.



In a statement, he added: “Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.

Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

“We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

