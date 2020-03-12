Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reprimanded his own fans for trying to high-five him before a Champions League tie.

As his Liverpool team ran out for his side’s Champions League round of 16 second leg match against Atletico Madrid, Reds fans leaned out over the tunnel, stretching their arms out to greet the German manager.

However an angry Klopp could be seen waving off the fans, telling them to “put your hands away you f–king idiots’.”

The Premier League and other leagues have banned pre-match handshakes between players to avoid the spread of the virus.

Several Arsenal players are in self-isolation, and Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive to COVID-19.

Klopp was praised last week when he advised a reporter who asked him for his take on coronavirus to go away and ask an expert instead.

“What I don’t like in life is that a very serious thing [means] a football manager’s opinion is important – I don’t understand that,” Klopp said.

“I really don’t understand it. If I asked you [the journalist], you are in exactly the same role as I am.

“It’s not important what famous people say. No, we have to speak about things in the right manner, not people with no knowledge like me, talking about something.

“People with knowledge will talk about it, and tell people to do this, do that and everything will be fine — or not.

“Not football managers, I don’t understand that — politics, coronavirus, why me? I wear a base[ball] cap and have a bad shave!”.

Royal flushed by new rules

Some members of the royal family are similarly finding it hard to shake the habits of a lifetime.

As the COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, continues to spread in the UK, royal protocols have changed as far as interaction in public goes.

The Prince of Wales attended an awards event at the London Palladium on Wednesday, where he had to be reminded of a new policy of not shaking hands.

In video and photos taken on his arrival, Charles can be seen offering his hand to Sir Kenneth Olisa, the Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London, before he offers a namaste sign instead.

Prince Charles says he is struggling not to shake hands because of #Coronavirus Arriving at @PrincesTrust awards this afternoon, he twice extended his hand before withdrawing it at the last minute. ‘It’s just so hard to remember not to,’ he laughed and offered a #Namaste instead pic.twitter.com/cGGpPsvZfH — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 11, 2020

“It’s just so hard to remember not to,” the flustered 71-year-old royal laughs as he greets Sir Kenneth. Moments later he repeats the error in the company of more administrators, offering his hand before remembering his new greeting.

The rest of the royal family adhered to the same “no-handshake” protocol at Monday’s Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

No one in the royal family shook hands with any of the attendees or those presiding over the service.

Prince Harry was later spotted giving singer Craig David a forearm bump instead of a handshake.

Prince William is reportedly struggling with the new precautions.

William called the handshake ban “weird” during a royal church outing yesterday, a lip reader has claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – the first time they had been pictured together in months.

William was spotted speaking to Kate Middleton as they sat in front of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

He reportedly told the Duchess “this whole handshaking thing is weird. We can’t shake hands and we have to hold back.

“We will have to put loads of hand gel on afterwards. I am not used to it, it feels weird.”

The royal household is still following government advice, which does not ban handshakes, but it is believed it is the Queen’s preference not to shake hands.