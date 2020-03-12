He’s already called it a global public emergency and told leaders they need to consider it a threat worse than terrorism. But the chief of the World Health Organisation fears the daily alarm bells about coronavirus have been falling on deaf ears.

On Thursday morning (Australian time), WHO leaders finally used the label they had been hesitant to attach to the novel coronavirus:

COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic’’

– WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

It’s hoped that describing the outbreak as such would shock some countries into action, Dr Tedros indicated.

“We are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and the alarming levels of inaction,” he said.

The decision to declare a pandemic doesn’t come lightly, he said. But a 13-fold increase in infections outside China over the past two weeks has led to concerns individual countries have not implemented serious enough prevention measures.

The spate of new cases in Iran and Italy, the two countries worst affected by the virus outside China, are just the tip of the iceberg, as other countries will soon face that same situation, WHO emergencies chief Mike Ryan said during the announcement.

Dr Tedros stressed cases in China and Korea were ‘significantly’ declining and several countries had demonstrated that the outbreak could be controlled.

But he said some countries lacked the resources to address the “crisis” while others “lacked resolve”.

Dr Tedros indicated that upgrading the status was more about semantics than actually changing how the organisation was responding, and he urged the public not to panic.

“Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly,” he said.

“It’s a word that if misused can cause unreasonable fear or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over – leading to unnecessary suffering and death.

“There has been so much attention on one word. Let me give you some other words that matter much more and that are much more actionable… these are prevention, preparedness, public health, political leadership – and most of all, people.

We’re in this together to do the right things with calm.’’



WHO interim guidance on critical preparedness, readiness and response actions for #COVID19 More https://t.co/4QQ7VcQPe4#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/H2hxC9cE66 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

An outbreak can only be called a pandemic if the virus has caused illness and death, spread from person-to-person within communities and throughout the world.

Dr Tedros said: “All countries can still change the course of this pandemic. If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilise their people in the response”.

“We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear,” he said, adding that it was up to governments to “strike a fine balance between protecting health, minimising disruption and respecting human rights”.

“We’re in this together to do the right things with calm and protect the citizens of the world. It’s doable.”

Australian cases continue to rise

In raising the emergency level of the virus to class two, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on Wednesday said the state control centre had begun coordinating government agencies grappling with the outbreak.

It came after three Victorians were confirmed that morning as having the virus after returning from the United States.

Carey Baptist Grammar School in Melbourne’s inner east later reported a second staff member becoming infected, bringing the state’s total cases to 22.

Meanwhile, in New South Wales, the Lismore campus of Southern Cross University is set to reopen on Thursday after an internationally-based staff member who visited the university’s Gold Coast campus returned a positive virus test result, forcing it to shut its doors on Wednesday.

Vice-chancellor Adam Shoemaker said 45 people are believed to have come into contact with or close proximity to the man during his time in Australia.

Four new coronavirus cases were confirmed in NSW on Wednesday afternoon, taking the state’s total to 65.

NSW Health said COVID-19 clinics will be opened in all NSW local health districts to diagnose patients with coronavirus symptoms.

The number of cases in Queensland jumped to 20 on Wednesday after a man and woman in their 30s returned positive test results, forcing them into isolation at Gold Coast University Hospital.

In South Australia, two men, one aged in his 60s and the other aged in his 70s, were also confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus.

Also, on Wednesday night, a 20-year-old man who had travelled to Hobart from Nepal became the third person in Tasmania to test positive for the virus.

Director of Public Health Services Mark Veitch earlier this week said the man did not self-isolate while waiting for the COVID-19 test results.

Death toll jump

To date, nearly 125,000 people have contracted the coronavirus and more than 4500 people have died.

In Iran, by far the hardest-hit country in the Middle East, the senior vice president and two other Cabinet ministers were reported to have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.



Iran reported another jump in deaths, by 62 to 354 – behind only China and Italy.

Italy weighed imposing even tighter restrictions on daily life and announced billions in financial relief on Wednesday to cushion economic shocks from the coronavirus.



It was the country’s latest effort to adjust to the fast-evolving health crisis that silenced the usually bustling heart of the Catholic faith, St Peter’s Square.

-with AAP