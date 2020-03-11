News World UK health minister Nadine Dorries diagnosed with coronavirus
Updated:

UK health minister Nadine Dorries diagnosed with coronavirus

Nadine Dorries, right, pictured with Boris Johnson, has been diagnosed with coronavirus. Photo: Getty
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

British junior health minister Nadine Dorries has been diagnosed with coronavirus after falling ill on Friday.

Ms Dorries, who is now in isolation and recovering, met hundreds of people in Parliament in the past week.

She also attended a reception with Prime Minster Boris Johnson, The Times of London said.

The revelation follows news that a sixth person died from the virus in the UK, which has a total of 382 cases.

Ms Dorries, 62, said in a statement she took “all the advised precautions” as soon as she was informed of her diagnosis, which was made on Tuesday.

She added “Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted that she had “done the right thing” by self-isolating at home and wished “her well as she recovers”.

He added: “I understand why people are worried about this disease. We will do all we can to keep people safe, based on the best possible science.”

Ms Dorries thanked her supporters for their messages of support. She said she held graver concerns for her elderly mother who is staying with her and would be tested for the infection.

Trending Now

Goals-driven Matildas to show no mercy against Vietnam in Olympics quest
Rock stars on film: These are the best and worst singers-turned-actors
Run out of toilet paper? Brits can try their luck at an amusement arcade
How coronavirus and an oil war have pushed the stockmarket from boom to bust
Workers could be affected by the spread of the coronavirus.
Unions and businesses back Morrison’s calls to support workers
Restricting underage access to porn and gambling sites is a good idea, but technically tricky