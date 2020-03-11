British junior health minister Nadine Dorries has been diagnosed with coronavirus after falling ill on Friday.

Ms Dorries, who is now in isolation and recovering, met hundreds of people in Parliament in the past week.

She also attended a reception with Prime Minster Boris Johnson, The Times of London said.

Health minister with virus had been in No10#TomorrowsPapersToday @hendopolis pic.twitter.com/dsDUXHTpCI — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) March 10, 2020

The revelation follows news that a sixth person died from the virus in the UK, which has a total of 382 cases.

Ms Dorries, 62, said in a statement she took “all the advised precautions” as soon as she was informed of her diagnosis, which was made on Tuesday.

Nadine Dorries statement in full pic.twitter.com/K0IyC9WsXi — Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) March 10, 2020

She added “Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted that she had “done the right thing” by self-isolating at home and wished “her well as she recovers”.

1/2: Really sorry to hear Nadine has tested positive for coronavirus. She has done the right thing by self isolating at home, and both NHS and PHE staff have been brilliant. We all wish her well as she recovers. — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 10, 2020

He added: “I understand why people are worried about this disease. We will do all we can to keep people safe, based on the best possible science.”

Ms Dorries thanked her supporters for their messages of support. She said she held graver concerns for her elderly mother who is staying with her and would be tested for the infection.