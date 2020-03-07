News World Tunisia US embassy blast kills policeman
A policeman has been killed in a suicide bombing attack near the US embassy in Tunis, local media reports say. Photo: Getty
Two militants on a motorbike have blown themselves up outside the US embassy in Tunisia, killing a policeman and injuring several others.

The explosion took place near the embassy’s main gate, where a Reuters journalist saw a scorched, damaged motorbike and a damaged police vehicle lying amid debris as police gathered around and a helicopter whirled overhead.

The Interior Ministry said two militants were killed carrying out the attack and five police officers were injured, while a civilian suffered minor injuries.

State news agency TAP reported that one policeman was killed. “We heard a very powerful explosion … we saw the remains of the terrorist lying on the ground after he went on the motorbike towards the police,” said Amira, a shopkeeper.

Sirens could be heard on the major highway linking the Lac district, where the embassy is located, with Tunis and suburbs in the north.

The US embassy in a tweet urged people to avoid the area. Roads around security installations were closed in some parts of the capital and some international institutions were put on lockdown or evacuated.

