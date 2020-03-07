Two militants on a motorbike have blown themselves up outside the US embassy in Tunisia, killing a policeman and injuring several others.

The explosion took place near the embassy’s main gate, where a Reuters journalist saw a scorched, damaged motorbike and a damaged police vehicle lying amid debris as police gathered around and a helicopter whirled overhead.

The Interior Ministry said two militants were killed carrying out the attack and five police officers were injured, while a civilian suffered minor injuries.

State news agency TAP reported that one policeman was killed. “We heard a very powerful explosion … we saw the remains of the terrorist lying on the ground after he went on the motorbike towards the police,” said Amira, a shopkeeper.

Police cordon off area after 5 injured in suicide bombing near #US embassy in #Tunis#Tunisia pic.twitter.com/8uybpUpfjQ — Ruptly (@Ruptly) March 6, 2020

Sirens could be heard on the major highway linking the Lac district, where the embassy is located, with Tunis and suburbs in the north.

The US embassy in a tweet urged people to avoid the area. Roads around security installations were closed in some parts of the capital and some international institutions were put on lockdown or evacuated.

-AAP